Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,046,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,868,000 after purchasing an additional 648,716 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,774,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,438,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,337,000 after acquiring an additional 631,172 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,482,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,875,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,423,000 after acquiring an additional 272,482 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBRA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.11.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of June 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 427 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 290 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 65 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 25 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), five preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 159 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

