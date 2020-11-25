Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Matthews International by 20.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 720,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 124,526 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 22.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 372,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in Matthews International by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 239,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 42,451 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Matthews International by 2,712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 213,931 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MATW stock opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. Matthews International Co. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $40.36. The stock has a market cap of $938.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Several analysts have commented on MATW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

