Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Plug Power worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Plug Power news, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $436,995.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,344.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $44,256,435.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 227,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,248,558.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,950,047 shares of company stock worth $76,484,411. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

