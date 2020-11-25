The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder David M. Rubenstein Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $54,600,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CG stock opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -47.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $27.11.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

