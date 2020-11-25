Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Serena Jones Sells 19,202 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Serena Jones sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total transaction of $2,415,227.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 874,972 shares in the company, valued at $110,053,978.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, November 23rd, Serena Jones sold 9,997 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $1,246,625.90.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $116.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.93 and a 200 day moving average of $89.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.91 and a beta of 0.80. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 114.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 74.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth $3,233,000. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

