Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Insmed were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INSM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 181.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 284,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 49,161 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 22,894 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Insmed by 325.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 20.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after buying an additional 114,371 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 2.56.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The business had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insmed news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 236,890 shares in the company, valued at $7,267,785.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $6,806,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,651.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $8,448,000 over the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Insmed from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

