State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Insmed were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INSM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Insmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 325.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000.

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

INSM stock opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $6,806,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,651.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,890 shares in the company, valued at $7,267,785.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,448,000. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?