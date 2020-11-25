Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 27,580 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 33,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,805 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 94.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 26,701 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marten Transport news, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $107,817.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $216.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous None dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRTN. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN).