State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 47.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,333 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,761,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,490,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,460,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,905,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 46.6% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 998,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 317,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Marten Transport by 37.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 949,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after buying an additional 260,695 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRTN opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.04. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.03 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous None dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on MRTN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Marten Transport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $107,817.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

