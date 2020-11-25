State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,248 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Wabash National worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WNC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wabash National by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,986,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 139,202 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,423,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,114,000 after purchasing an additional 217,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,032,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 650,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 218.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 627,797 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Wabash National from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $978.52 million, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $18.70.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.84 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

