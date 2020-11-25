State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,851 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Methode Electronics worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 178,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 50,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at $457,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 68.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 342,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,699,000 after buying an additional 139,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MEI opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. Methode Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

MEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Methode Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 461,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,384,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

