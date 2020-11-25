State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,851 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Methode Electronics worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 28.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methode Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

NYSE MEI opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average is $30.41.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 25,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 461,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,384,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

