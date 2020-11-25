State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Otter Tail worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Otter Tail by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter worth approximately $773,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 27.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 403,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85,767 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 749,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Otter Tail by 190.6% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.35 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTTR. BidaskClub raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Sidoti raised Otter Tail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otter Tail currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

