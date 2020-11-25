State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 4,548 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Otter Tail worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 30,795 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $727,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 71.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

OTTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sidoti upgraded Otter Tail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

OTTR stock opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $235.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.35 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.90%. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.20%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

