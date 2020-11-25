State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.8% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.5% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $175.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.24. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $114.55 and a twelve month high of $184.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.21.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $349.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 56.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LANC. BidaskClub upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

