State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 95.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LANC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LANC opened at $175.10 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $114.55 and a twelve month high of $184.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.21.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $349.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.80%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

