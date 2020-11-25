State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 2,740 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,790,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $90.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.12. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $100.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.12 and its 200 day moving average is $68.89.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,793,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,791.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.25 per share, for a total transaction of $196,828.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,511,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,832,326.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,581 and sold 93,097 shares valued at $7,218,883. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

