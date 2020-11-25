State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,021 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIX opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $58.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $714.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 14.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIX. FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $994,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,305,002.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.97 per share, for a total transaction of $174,895.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 274,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,706,171.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

