Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $994,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,305,002.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.97 per share, for a total transaction of $174,895.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 274,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,706,171.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

FIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $714.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.67%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

