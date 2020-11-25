AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stake Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 17.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 45.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $65.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

AMN has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).