State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.05% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

AMN stock opened at $65.93 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

