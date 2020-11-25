State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 350.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 650,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,024,000 after purchasing an additional 506,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 114.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after buying an additional 397,731 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $12,496,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 16.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,388,000 after buying an additional 132,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Security LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 86.0% in the second quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 255,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after acquiring an additional 118,322 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTCT. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 124,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $6,232,472.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,088.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at $518,277.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,168 shares of company stock worth $14,516,369 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.08. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average is $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).