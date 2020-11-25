State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 78.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,854 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.51% of Oppenheimer worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OPY. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 30,591 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 10.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 24,486 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 74.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,887 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 14.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 122,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

OPY opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $276.26 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.32%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

