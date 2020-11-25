State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 78.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,854 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.51% of Oppenheimer worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oppenheimer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Oppenheimer by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Oppenheimer by 500.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPY stock opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $378.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $276.26 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.32%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Oppenheimer Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup