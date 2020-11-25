State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of National Research worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 989,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,712,000 after buying an additional 32,572 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in National Research in the 3rd quarter worth $649,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in National Research by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in National Research by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in National Research by 524.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. 41.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Steven D. Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $289,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 79,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,610,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Steven D. Jackson sold 5,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $292,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,654.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NRC stock opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $71.35.

Separately, BidaskClub raised National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

National Research Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market