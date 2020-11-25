State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of National Research worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in National Research in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Research in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of National Research by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 524.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in National Research during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

In other National Research news, President Steven D. Jackson sold 5,905 shares of National Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $292,297.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 73,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,654.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Steven D. Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $289,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 79,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,610,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NRC stock opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.68.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

