State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 650 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 12,011 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 52.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 23.3% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 237,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 44,912 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTCT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $256,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,412.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,277.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,516,369 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.00.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

