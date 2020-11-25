State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Acushnet worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,485,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,548,000 after acquiring an additional 66,586 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Acushnet in the third quarter valued at $319,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 71.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

NYSE GOLF opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.61. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $40.61.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49. Acushnet had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

