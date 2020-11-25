State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 570 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,439 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.05% of Community Bank System worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 97.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $565,000. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBU stock opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.75. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $72.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

CBU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $155,546.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $253,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,857. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

