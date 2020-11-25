State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Acushnet by 6.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,485,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,548,000 after acquiring an additional 66,586 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 71.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Acushnet by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLF. TheStreet raised shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Acushnet from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.13.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 0.81. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $40.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.61.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.04 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Acushnet’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

