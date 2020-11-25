State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,439 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Community Bank System worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter worth $82,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 11.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

CBU stock opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.75. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $72.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBU. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In related news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 2,640 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $152,539.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,957. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $66,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,857. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

