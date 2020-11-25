Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Soon Chai Gooi Sells 17,000 Shares

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 236,617 shares in the company, valued at $27,722,047.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $118.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.71. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $118.99.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

