Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) CEO Ronald S. Nersesian Sells 13,010 Shares of Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 13,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $1,535,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,626,321.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KEYS stock opened at $118.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $118.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.97 and a 200-day moving average of $101.71.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 147,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 21.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $38,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

