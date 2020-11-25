State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,846,000 after purchasing an additional 61,660 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,248,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,412,000 after buying an additional 254,917 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,761,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,852,000 after acquiring an additional 79,853 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.63.

VAC stock opened at $134.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $157.67. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.62 and a 200-day moving average of $94.10.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.80 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $200,617.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,908.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian E. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $127,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,565 shares of company stock worth $2,899,477 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

