Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Cogent Communications worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Cogent Communications by 72.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 99.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the second quarter valued at $209,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $157,296.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $70,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,980 shares of company stock worth $453,873 over the last quarter. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $92.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.26, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.05.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.71 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 384.21%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

