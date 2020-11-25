State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,621 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.43% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 63,852 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter worth about $755,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HVT. TheStreet raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th.

NYSE HVT opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $526.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.69. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.21%.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 10,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $285,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,963.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

