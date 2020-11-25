71,524 Shares in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 71,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Federated Hermes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $641,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,216,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth approximately $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 8,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $230,492.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 540,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,313,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,101 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $31,246.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,196 shares of company stock valued at $515,721. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHI opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.92. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $364.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FHI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Story: Day Trading