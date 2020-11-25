State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,430.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $107.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.67. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $108.32.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. Analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on Omnicell from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.57.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $1,024,461.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,628,072.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $105,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,410,221.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

