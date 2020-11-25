Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Worthington Industries by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,290,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,980,000 after buying an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

In other Worthington Industries news, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $627,724.43. Also, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,271 shares of company stock worth $4,420,743 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WOR opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.98.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.40 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

