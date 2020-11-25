State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 120 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Qualys by 244.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Qualys by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 136.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 13.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 181,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after acquiring an additional 22,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $125.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.98 and a 200-day moving average of $103.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on QLYS. BidaskClub lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.85.

In other news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $12,985,367.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,245,548.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total transaction of $98,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,673 shares of company stock valued at $17,997,483 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).