Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Cogent Communications worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $386,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 33.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 213,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $129,542.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 36,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,693.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $70,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,980 shares of company stock valued at $453,873 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.26, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.34. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.71 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 384.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

