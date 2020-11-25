State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,558 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Rent-A-Center worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth about $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 37.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

RCII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.13. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading: What is a support level?