State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.64 Million Stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,908 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,012,000 after buying an additional 267,614 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 56.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after acquiring an additional 63,842 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 2,775.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 61,053 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in BOK Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,358,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,678,000 after purchasing an additional 46,601 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 265.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 31,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

BOKF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

BOKF opened at $72.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.57 and a 12-month high of $88.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average of $56.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.62.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

