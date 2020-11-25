State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Federated Hermes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth about $670,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 47,837 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,519,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 5,780 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $163,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,065,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $31,246.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,196 shares of company stock worth $515,721. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FHI stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $364.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

