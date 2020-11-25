Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,553,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,684 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.48 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 49.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $44.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

