State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 142.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Essent Group by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.94. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Essent Group from $44.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

See Also: Technical Analysis