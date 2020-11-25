State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 28,506 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,506 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 121.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 256.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RTRX opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTRX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

In related news, CFO Laura Clague sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $179,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,962.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 10,805 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $208,320.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $1,337,195. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

