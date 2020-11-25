State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,337,000 after acquiring an additional 289,897 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Qualys by 36.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 645,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,261,000 after purchasing an additional 171,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 13.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,762,000 after purchasing an additional 58,982 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,602,000 after purchasing an additional 90,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 286,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,082,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys stock opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $125.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.59. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $12,985,367.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,774 shares in the company, valued at $477,245,548.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 43,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $3,933,791.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,282,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,356,629.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,673 shares of company stock worth $17,997,483 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QLYS. Wedbush lifted their target price on Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.85.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

