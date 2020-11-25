State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.75 Million Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Portland General Electric worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 7,592.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth about $85,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

POR opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.12. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.74 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

