State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 120 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Freshpet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 13.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Freshpet in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

Shares of FRPT opened at $131.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.12. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $139.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,191.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Coben sold 2,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,482,674.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 85,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,646,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,353 shares of company stock worth $4,355,140 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

